Grant Enfinger Scores Truck Series Win at Gateway

Grant Enfinger held off Christian Eckes and took advantage of Ty Majeski and Zane Smith crashing to win Saturday’s (June 3) NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Worldwide Technology Raceway. This is Enfinger’s second win of 2023 and his ninth career truck series win. Enfinger also claimed the Craftsman Triple Truck Challange netting him an extra $50,000 for the win.

Enfinger took the win after Majeski and Smith crashed on a lap 154 restart. Eckes finished second, Stewart Friesen finished third, and Hocevar and Chase Purdy rounded out the top five.

Matt DiBenedetto, Ben Rhodes, Nick Sanchez, Jesse Love (filling in for Corey Heim) finished ninth and Jake Garcia rounded out the top 10.

“It’s been a rocky year. The last 5 races we have come into our own.” said Enfinger after the race. He also added a surprise, in announcing he and his wife Michelle are expecting to add a member to the family. “As good as time as any to announce we are expecting another baby so Michelle I’ll be home tonight.”

Ty Majeski and Ben Rhodes led the field to the green flag. Majeski grabbed the lead at the start of the race. The first caution immediately waved for contact with Rajah Caruth, Bret Holmes and Clay Greenfield.

The second caution waved on lap 29 for Stephen Mallozzi losing power in his truck. A majority of the field came to pit road with Enfinger staying out for a one-lap shootout to end the stage. Enfinger held off Majeski to win stage one.

Enfinger came to pit road, giving the lead back to Majeski at the beginning of stage two. Majeski led until lap 44 when Smith took the lead. Smith led two laps before Majeski took the lead back on lap 46.

The fourth caution waved on lap 56 when Jack Wood made contact with Chris Hacker and hit the inside wall. This brought a lot of the front runners to pit road. On the restart, Christian Eckes and Majeski made contact and Stewart Friesen took advantage grabbing the lead and the stage win under caution after Conner Jones wrecked on lap 67.

.@StewartFriesen capitalizes on the mistakes of the leaders and takes the top spot! pic.twitter.com/eDza1lG2fk — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) June 3, 2023

Enfinger led the field to the green to begin the final stage. After a couple of cautions early in the stage. A 33-lap green flag run ended on lap 125 for a spin by Hacker bringing out the eighth caution. This brought most leaders to pit road with Carson Hocevar winning the race off of pit road. Smith and Love stayed out.

With 10 laps to go, the 10th caution came out as Lawless Alan spun in turn 1 and set up a seven-lap shootout. On the restart, leader Smith and Majeski made contact battling for the lead and crashed in turn 3.

He just sent it too hard!@TyMajeski takes out @ZaneSmith while battling for the lead 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UoGrv0JXK4 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) June 3, 2023

This gave the lead to Enfinger as we entered NASCAR overtime. Enfinger held off Eckes to grab the checkered flag.

You can watch the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Friday, June 23rd at Nashville SuperSpeedway you can watch the race at 8 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

