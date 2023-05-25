On this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast With Bryan Nolen, Trey Lyle fills in and is joined by Michael Massie to talk about the All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway and preview the Coca-Cola 600.

Lyle then airs part two of Dalton Hopkins’ conversation with Al Niece, owner of Niece Motorsports, talking about his time in the Vietnam War; listen to part one here.

After the conversation, Lyle is joined by the co-hosts of The Pit Straight, Alex Gintz and Jack Swansey, to preview the Monaco Grand Prix and Indianapolis 500.

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Alex Gintz is the IndyCar Editor at Frontstretch. Jack Swansey is an open-wheel racing editor at Frontstretch.com and co-hosts The Pit Straight Podcast.

