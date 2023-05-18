On this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, Trey Lyle joins the program to discuss the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Nolen also airs an interview Frontstretch‘s Dalton Hopkins conducted with Al Niece from Niece Motorsports.

Hopkins and Niece chat about him getting drafted into the Vietnam War and the first few months of him being in the war.

Nolen and Lyle then talk North Wilkesboro Speedway and give their picks for the All-Star Race.

Listen here and on your favorite platform.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article