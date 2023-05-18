Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, Trey Lyle joins the program to discuss the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.
Nolen also airs an interview Frontstretch‘s Dalton Hopkins conducted with Al Niece from Niece Motorsports.
Hopkins and Niece chat about him getting drafted into the Vietnam War and the first few months of him being in the war.
Nolen and Lyle then talk North Wilkesboro Speedway and give their picks for the All-Star Race.
About the author
Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.
Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen
