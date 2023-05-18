Race Weekend Central
Al Niece, Niece Motorsports PR

(Photo: Niece Motorsports PR)

Podcast: Al Niece Discusses His Time in Vietnam War

Bryan Nolen

On this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, Trey Lyle joins the program to discuss the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway.

Nolen also airs an interview Frontstretch‘s Dalton Hopkins conducted with Al Niece from Niece Motorsports.

Hopkins and Niece chat about him getting drafted into the Vietnam War and the first few months of him being in the war.

Nolen and Lyle then talk North Wilkesboro Speedway and give their picks for the All-Star Race.

Listen here and on your favorite platform.

