The Story of Truck Series Owner Al Niece: A Marine in Vietnam – Part 1

This article is dedicated to the Marines of Lima Company, Third Battalion, Third Marines from 1967-68.

Any fan that has watched the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in the last five years has heard of his likeness before.

His team, Niece Motorsports, has fielded a wide-and-famous plethora of names such as Carson Hocevar, Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson and even Travis Pastrana. With a combined total of five wins, 33 top fives, 74 top 10s and even four Truck Series playoff appearances, it’s no wonder you’ve likely heard of them.

But the next time you see their haulers at the racetrack, look up. In the sea of banners that each Truck Series team waves above their trailers waves four bright red flags of the United States Marine Corps Globe and Anchor.

They belong to Niece Motorsports owner Al Niece, who, at one time in a faraway country forever etched into American history, was known as Sergeant (Sgt.) Niece of Lima Company, Third Battalion, Third Marines.

And his memories from that time are still vivid.

It was 1966. Niece had only recently finished high school in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and gotten involved with a local group of hotrodders in his illegal 1953 Chevrolet Studebaker before moving to Austin, Texas. Shortly after, he, like so many other young Americans during that time, received a draft notice for the conflict in Vietnam. His country had called him for service.

But Niece wasn’t surprised, nor was he upset.

“I had a feeling [the draft] was coming,” Niece told Frontstretch. “I had lost my student deferment. […] [I felt] indifference.”

Niece didn’t want to join the Army or any other branch. No, if he had to go, he was going to be with the best.

“If I’m going to go, I want to be with the A-Team,” Niece remembered. “I wanted to be where the action was, instead of being in the Army, Air Force or even the Navy. I did not want to be on the sideline. I wanted to be the point of the spear.

“And we sure as hell were.”

With that, he decided to join the United States Marine Corps.

Shortly after, Niece shipped out to boot camp at Camp Pendleton in June 1966. For those that are picturing scenes of R. Lee Ermey stomping around while screaming obscenities at new recruits in a long barracks hall, you aren’t far off.

“There were some parts of [Full Metal Jacket] that were very realistic,” Niece said. “And some parts that weren’t. I thought, for the most part, the boot camp part was very accurate.”

But despite the harsh training, Niece excelled in boot camp. In fact, at one point, the then-21-year-old was selected for Officer Candidate School (OCS) in an opportunity to reach a much higher rank than his peers.

He declined.

“I deferred [OCS],” Niece said. “How can you lead if you don’t already know what your troops are going through?”

While training to become a marine, Niece learned the trade of being a 3500 — the occupational code for Marine Truck Mechanic at the time — but he certainly did not stay that way for long.

After 12 weeks, he graduated boot camp. Niece then shipped out to Okinawa. But after only two weeks, his superiors decided to move him elsewhere.

“I was not a good garrison marine,” Niece said. “They were going to make me a truck mechanic. That went by the wayside when they put me in Okinawa. So I finally got to the troops, and that’s where I wanted to be.”

Finally, in early 1967, he was shipped to Phu Bai — a combat base in northern South Vietnam, only 12 km south of Hue City.

There, he spent time as security working for the Motor T unit, protecting patrols and convoys out of Phu Bai.

It didn’t take long for things to heat up. In March 1967, Niece was sent to Dong Ha Combat Base as a replacement near the border of North and South Vietnam. There, he was tasked with patrolling the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).

And in 1967, it was one of the most dangerous places on Earth.

Dong Ha was used as a base for patrols to search along Route 9 — a highway that travels across Vietnam into Laos. It was used by the North Vietnamese Army (NVA) as a common insertion route to sneak into the southern country they were fighting against.

And Niece, now Sgt. Niece, ran into them on an almost weekly basis.

“Somebody would get hit, and we’d mount up and move to reinforce,” Niece said. “It was about three or four times a month [we’d have contact]. […] We were deep in [enemy] country. We thought we knew where they were, and they definitely knew where we were.”

Niece was part of a unit that was tasked with patrolling the route. At times, he would leave with his squad, composed of just over 10 marines. For them, they would only leave for a day.

“You’d pick up guns, rockets and a [medic],” Niece remembered of his patrols. “We never went out on patrol unless we had 12 [marines]. […] We were running about 50% strength on our squad patrols. We acted like 20 [marines].”

Other times, he would leave with a platoon, a unit comprised of around 50 marines. For them, it would mean days away from the safety of their base. Of course, that also meant sleeping in a jungle that often had enemy patrols walking past the same trees the marines slept under.

Niece would spend those nights digging a fighting hole he shared with two of his fellow marines. Being a tropical climate, Vietnam often had rain, and rain often filled those holes.

“I’m sitting here with a smile on my face,” Niece said as he remembered. “But it wasn’t that awesome.”

During his time in the mountains of Vietnam, Niece would experience engagements with NVA in unforgiving rocky terrain during his long patrols. Often, it was the result of an NVA and Niece’s marine unit running into one another. They called them “meeting engagements.”

“There was a lot of meeting engagements,” Niece said. “We’d have a lot of hill fights […] some hellacious ambushes.

“The NVA, they didn’t back off. It was an engagement.”

It was then, on one of those patrols in the night, Niece, who was one of the elder marines in the unit at the old age of 22 years, would soon take on the harsh responsibility of leadership in a firefight.

Stay tuned for Part 2 of this series on Wednesday, May 24.

