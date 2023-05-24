North Wilkesboro Speedway returned to the NASCAR schedule for the first time since 1996. Could Rockingham Speedway join it in a return to the schedule as well?



Jared Haas gives his thoughts on the race, which seems to divide fans on their thoughts of the NASCAR Cup Series racing at North Wilkesboro.

Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.

