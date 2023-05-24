Race Weekend Central
Rockingham Speedway press boxes

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

NASCAR Mailbox: Will Rockingham Speedway Return to the Schedule?

Jared Haas

North Wilkesboro Speedway returned to the NASCAR schedule for the first time since 1996. Could Rockingham Speedway join it in a return to the schedule as well?

Jared Haas gives his thoughts on the race, which seems to divide fans on their thoughts of the NASCAR Cup Series racing at North Wilkesboro.

See also
2-Headed Monster: Should the All-Star Race Remain in North Wilkesboro?

Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.

About the author

Jared Haas

Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a Nascar fan since 2006. One of Jared's passion is recreating and creating Nascar cars for video games.

Share this article

guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x