NASCAR regulars old and new racked up a number of trophies over the last week spanning multiple states and two countries.
Kyle Busch
The Cup Series regular pulled double duty at Millbridge Speedway in North Carolina Wednesday night and enjoyed easily his best night on dirt this season. Busch scored a top-five finish in wingless micro competition but made the most noise with his winged car, winning the feature event.
Busch also made headlines last week with the announcement that he’ll be racing a dirt super late model this coming August in the annual Wood Tic race at Merritt Speedway in Michigan. NASCAR fans should take note that the Wood Tic has been streamed on Flo Racing each of the last two seasons.
Jerry Hill
The former Truck Series regular shook off his rough night at Georgetown and returned to form with a convincing win in the Delaware Super Trucks feature at Delaware International Speedway Speedway Wednesday night.
Hill’s victory was his series-leading third of 2023 in the super trucks.
Kyle Larson
The Cup Series regular finally broke through in the High Limit Racing Series that he co-promotes with current World of Outlaws points leader Brad Sweet, dominating the series’ feature at Wayne County Speedway in Ohio Wednesday night.
After going nearly eight months without a win in a sprint car, Larson’s Wayne County win marked his second in 12 days.
Jesse Love
The current ARCA Racing Series points leader ran well but wasn’t ever a factor in the wingless micro sprint race at Millbridge Wednesday, going backwards four spots and finishing eighth in the A-main. Love did have a strong run in the pole dash for the event, improving from seventh to fourth.
Of note, Love currently sits second in points for the Millbridge season in the Wednesday wingless micro division.
Ken Schrader
The former Cup Series regular made a long haul north of the border this weekend that ultimately paid off. Hauling his modified to Canada, Schrader scored consecutive wins Friday at Ohsweken Speedway and again on Saturday at the Southern Ontario Motor Speedway.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
The Cup Series regular continued to struggle behind the wheel of a 410 sprint car. Despite having success in 360 competition with the USCS tour at Talladega earlier in the spring, Stenhouse finished a distant 10th in the B-main of the High Limit Racing Series event at Wayne County Wednesday night, marking the second consecutive High Limit race that he failed to qualify for the A-main.
About the author
Richmond, Virginia native. Wake Forest University class of 2008. Affiliated with Frontstretch since 2008, as of today the site's first dirt racing commentator. Emphasis on commentary. Big race fan, bigger First Amendment advocate.
