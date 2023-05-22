NASCAR regulars old and new racked up a number of trophies over the last week spanning multiple states and two countries.

The Cup Series regular pulled double duty at Millbridge Speedway in North Carolina Wednesday night and enjoyed easily his best night on dirt this season. Busch scored a top-five finish in wingless micro competition but made the most noise with his winged car, winning the feature event.

KH Suspension congratulates Kyle Busch on winning Wednesday’s 600Winged Micro A Main at Millbridge Speedway. This is… Posted by Drew Bible on Saturday, May 20, 2023

Busch also made headlines last week with the announcement that he’ll be racing a dirt super late model this coming August in the annual Wood Tic race at Merritt Speedway in Michigan. NASCAR fans should take note that the Wood Tic has been streamed on Flo Racing each of the last two seasons.

So excited to announce that Kyle Busch Motorsports will be racing our Longhorn at the Dan Salay/Ed Vanduinen Woodtic… Posted by Brandon Thirlby Racing on Tuesday, May 16, 2023

The former Truck Series regular shook off his rough night at Georgetown and returned to form with a convincing win in the Delaware Super Trucks feature at Delaware International Speedway Speedway Wednesday night.

🏁 Jerry Hill wins the Delaware Super Trucks Feature! Posted by Delaware International Speedway on Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Hill’s victory was his series-leading third of 2023 in the super trucks.

The Cup Series regular finally broke through in the High Limit Racing Series that he co-promotes with current World of Outlaws points leader Brad Sweet, dominating the series’ feature at Wayne County Speedway in Ohio Wednesday night.

In his fourth attempt, @KyleLarsonRacin is finally a winner with the High Limit Sprint Car Series! 🎰



He and @Paul_Silva57 have improved from 10th to 5th to 3rd and now 1st with the midweek series.



With the bounty, he collects $33,023 for the win at @WCSOhio! pic.twitter.com/ySCozzUMrK — High Limit Racing (@HighLimitRacing) May 17, 2023

After going nearly eight months without a win in a sprint car, Larson’s Wayne County win marked his second in 12 days.

The current ARCA Racing Series points leader ran well but wasn’t ever a factor in the wingless micro sprint race at Millbridge Wednesday, going backwards four spots and finishing eighth in the A-main. Love did have a strong run in the pole dash for the event, improving from seventh to fourth.

Of note, Love currently sits second in points for the Millbridge season in the Wednesday wingless micro division.

The former Cup Series regular made a long haul north of the border this weekend that ultimately paid off. Hauling his modified to Canada, Schrader scored consecutive wins Friday at Ohsweken Speedway and again on Saturday at the Southern Ontario Motor Speedway.

Ran second the whole race to the 27 car of Mr Rex from Pennsylvania￼. A Yellow flag with one to go gave us the… Posted by Ken Schrader Racing Inc. on Saturday, May 20, 2023

The Cup Series regular continued to struggle behind the wheel of a 410 sprint car. Despite having success in 360 competition with the USCS tour at Talladega earlier in the spring, Stenhouse finished a distant 10th in the B-main of the High Limit Racing Series event at Wayne County Wednesday night, marking the second consecutive High Limit race that he failed to qualify for the A-main.

