NASCAR drivers weren’t as plentiful on the dirt this week, thanks in part to Alex Bowman’s injury and the postponement of the scheduled High Limits Racing Series event at Kokomo. Still, those that raced made some headlines.

The Cup Series regular embarked on double duty at Millbridge Speedway in North Carolina Wednesday night (May 3) but didn’t finish it, scratching from the wingless micro B-main after a subpar heat race. In winged micro competition, Busch finished fifth in the 17-car field.

The Cup Series regular finally got some dirt after his scheduled late model debut at Georgetown Speedway was rained out the prior weekend. Chastain ran the winged micro division at Millbridge on Wednesday and improved after finishing dead last in his heat race, going from 16th to 11th in the A-main.

The former Truck Series regular had a quiet Sunday at the Orange County Fair Speedway in New York, finishing seventh of nine cars in his Super DIRTcar Series heat race before the remainder of the racing program was rained out.

The Truck Series regular also took part in what was an abbreviated night of DIRTcar racing at Orange County, finishing a distant second in his heat race to Matt Sheppard.

2X #SDSBigBlock winner at @OcfsRacing @StewartFriesen came to play tonight against a stout field of competition to see if he could take the checkers one more time. pic.twitter.com/uDfmh0hRmh — Super DIRTcar Series (@SuperDIRTcar) May 7, 2023

The former ARCA Racing Series regular enjoyed a decently successful weekend with the Comp Cams Super Dirt Series at Batesville Motor Speedway in Arkansas Friday and Saturday. Kile, who is still acclimating to dirt late model racing, made forward progress in his heat race and went from 17th to 12th in Friday’s Bad Boy 98 preliminary feature after transferring through a B-main.

Saturday’s main event went even better, as Kile transferred directly to the A-main from his heat race and improved from 15th to ninth in the final running order over 68 laps.

NASCAR’s busiest dirt racer this weekend was unsurprisingly Cup Series regular Larson, and he made noise in more ways that one. Even with his High Limit tour having to postpone their Kokomo race date to August, Larson’s busy weekend started Thursday as he pulled double-duty at the Atomic Speedway in Ohio between the All-Star Circuit of Champions and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

Larson ran well in both events, winning the $10,000 sprint car feature to snap a 238-day winless streak in the 410 sprint car class, then scoring a top-five finish in the late model feature as well.

Kyle Larson 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐒 the $10,000 feature event at the Atomic Speedway!



The last time Kyle went to Victory Lane in a 410 Sprint Car was 𝟐𝟑𝟖 days ago at the Silver Dollar Speedway (only 2 races since), and he ended that streak tonight.#kylelarson #yungmoney #floracing pic.twitter.com/xzv64k9HBe — Larson Land (@LarsonLand) May 5, 2023

Friday saw Larson make headlines for entirely different reasons. Running in World of Outlaws sprint car competition at Eldora Speedway, Larson got tangled up in a nasty crash after Zeb Wise moved up the backstretch and into his No. 57 machine, causing heavy damage to both machines and leaving Wise with a concussion.

Here is the incident involving Zeb Wise and Kyle Larson, leading Larson to be disqualified and Wise to be taken for further evaluation although he did walk to the ambulance under his own powe



📸: Dirtvision pic.twitter.com/cEvjqbVjOl — 357’s World of Dirt (@357WoD) May 6, 2023

The fireworks continued shortly thereafter, with the Outlaws disqualifying Larson seconds after the incident occurred for failing to stop for the red flag and instead driving to the work area. For more on the disqualification and the reaction to it, be sure to check out Monday’s This Weekend in Dirt feature.

The ARCA Racing Series regular was the strongest NASCAR regular at Millbridge on Wednesday, transferring to the wingless micro A-main with an eighth-third run in his heat race. Love was knocking on the door of the top five early in the feature before consecutive bad restarts put him back as far as 14th in the running order. Love would rebound to finish eighth by feature’s end.

The former Cup Series regular continued to rack up trophies in Pennsylvania, this weekend scoring the $1,500 win with the Mid-Atlantic Modifieds tour at Big Diamond Speedway Saturday.

David Stremme wins Mid-Atlantic Modifieds at the Big Diamond Speedway! Posted by Mid Atlantic Modifieds on Saturday, May 6, 2023

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article