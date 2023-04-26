Alex Bowman Missing Multiple Weeks Due to Injury, Josh Berry to Fill In

Alex Bowman will miss three to four weeks of the NASCAR Cup Series season due to a fractured vertebra sustained in a sprint car race at 34 Raceway, Hendrick Motorsports announced April 26.

Bowman currently sits ninth in Cup points with six top 10s and a series-leading 10.3 average finish.

He missed five races last year after suffering a concussion during the playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.

🚨 @Alex_Bowman and Conner Morrell go for big rides at @34Raceway! Both drivers out of their cars under their own power @HighLimitRacing pic.twitter.com/avR7J4nbfI — FloRacing (@FloRacing) April 26, 2023

In Bowman’s place, JR Motorsports NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry will substitute in the No. 48. Berry filled in for the team during five races after Chase Elliott fractured his tibia in a snowboarding accident.

The 32-year-old recorded two top 10s, including a runner-up at Richmond Raceway.

“We’re relieved Alex is home, in good spirits and getting world-class treatment,” HMS owner Rick Hendrick said in a team release. “Giving him ample time and the foremost resources to heal is our top priority. He’s having a tremendous season, and the No. 48 is at the top of its game.

“We know what Josh is capable of in the race car and that Blake (Harris, crew chief) and the team will continue operating at a high level until Alex is ready to return. He has our full, unequivocal support.”

HMS will request a medical waiver for Bowman to remain eligible for the playoffs.

