Ross Chastain is a certified villain.

Just ask any of the FOX broadcast team or any of a multitude of fans. Chastain is to blame for most on-track incidents lately. He wantonly wrecks anyone and everyone in his way to get to the front.

Oh, and he’s also responsible for global warming, our crumbling infrastructure and the national debt. Also, homeless puppies and kittens.

NASCAR and its broadcast partners are dead set on turning Chastain into the bad guy. And maybe he is. But they’re going about it all wrong.

Because the truth is, NASCAR needs a villain.

And Chastain is exactly the kind of villain it needs.

Because Chastain isn’t the kind of driver people seem hellbent on making him. He doesn’t run over other drivers for the fun of it. He doesn’t race with the entitled attitude of, “Hey, part the waters because I’m coming through.”

In fact, he’s quite the opposite. Chastain doesn’t run roughshod on the field because he feels entitled after having everything handed to him as he came through the ranks (NASCAR has those guys, but they aren’t Chastain). He races with a hunger, the hunger that comes from not knowing where the next race is coming from. He’s the bluest of blue-collar racers, from a family of farmers, not corporate executives or NASCAR Cup Series team owners or anything that might have made his path easy.

There’s been plenty of debating over whether Chastain is more like Dale Earnhardt or Darrell Waltrip or any other driver who was once vilified. And yes, he is. He’s more like those drivers than many because they didn’t come from money either. They had to scrape and scrabble and above all, they had to win, because that was the only way the next race was anything close to guaranteed. If you race like that long enough, it’s easy to forget that you don’t have to worry about next week anymore.

Unlike Earnhardt, though, Chastain hasn’t yet cemented himself as the villain. Earnhardt made a career of rattling cages. If he put you in the wall, it was probably on purpose. Waltrip was different, too, as he was as brash with his voice as he was with his racecar. Chastain isn’t given to bragging; he’d rather speak with his car.

Chastain doesn’t set out planning to crash anyone. His approach is generally to refuse to back out and to leave the other driver either just enough room to race uncomfortably or to back out. He’s not going to give other drivers extra room. He’ll give them exactly enough so that they cannot make the tiniest mistake or slip even a couple of inches, and the nature of today’s cars on many of today’s tracks means that drivers can and do slip a couple of inches.

The Melon Man often capitalizes on those mistakes. He doesn’t go bowling for drivers, but he’ll let the pins fall around him with zero regrets.

A lot of his encounters are truly racing incidents, the kind that come from Chastain racing with everything he has. He’s not trying to rattle cages. He’s trying to get by the field, or to hold them off, with every ounce of his being. And in a game of inches, a few feathers are bound to get ruffled, even if nothing was intentional, even if it wasn’t Chastain’s fault other than being in the vicinity.

NASCAR desperately needs personalities. Kyle Busch isn’t really a villain anymore; if not a respected veteran, he’s not wearing the bad guy label so often. He used to race a little like Chastain does, only with a shade more entitlement and a hefty pinch of intent. Kevin Harvick has long since given up the black hat. Jimmie Johnson only ever wore it in the first place because he won too much. Joey Logano is aggressive and maybe the dastardliest of the lot in recent years, at least until Chastain.

NASCAR needs a villain, but it also needs a hero. Chastain could fill either role, sometimes both. Fans say they want blue-collar drivers who earned their way up by racing hard and relying on talent instead of money or connections. That’s neither Busch nor Logano. It’s neither Ty Gibbs nor Austin Dillon, even in that badass No. 3 car. It’s not Chase Elliott, who wins the Most Popular Driver award annually and sometimes looks like he’d rather be anywhere else. But it’s Chastain.

Does he cross a line sometimes? Sure. It’s not like other drivers haven’t, some of them equally often. But he’s here because he races hungry, he’s here because he earned it and sometimes forgets that he doesn’t have to fight for his racing life every time out anymore.

And as such, he’s the driver NASCAR needs. Billing him as the blue-collar driver that fans have missed in recent years could bring eyes to the sport. It could bring in fans tired of the same tired corporate faces. It could remind the longtime fans of better days.

Sure, Chastain can be NASCAR’s villain. But if NASCAR promotes him the right way instead of gleefully blaming him for everything whether he causes it or not, he could also be a hero. And a driver who’s both could bring the whole sport new life.

