Entry List: 2023 Goodyear 400

The NASCAR Cup Series travels to Darlington Raceway for this weekend’s Goodyear 400, the first of two races at the track in 2023.

The usual 36 chartered Cup teams are entered for the race, meaning no driver will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Ryan Newman makes his first Cup appearance since 2021 at Darlington, driving the No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing.

After giving up the seat of the No. 78 to Josh Bilicki at Kansas Speedway, Live Fast Motorsports co-owner BJ McLeod is back in the car this week.

The Goodyear 400 is scheduled for Sunday, May 14, at 3 p.m. ET, with TV coverage from FOX Sports 1.

