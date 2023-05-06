Grant Enfinger Runs Away With Win at Kansas

38-year-old Grant Enfinger got his first win of 2023 on Saturday (May 6) at Kansas Speedway. Enfinger’s No. 23 Chevrolet dove three-wide around Corey Heim and Zane Smith with 31 laps to go and never looked back.



“Kansas has been a good track for us, but we haven’t had a dominant truck like that in a long time,” an elated Enfinger told Fox Sports. “Lights out, we had the best Chevy Silverado out here…it’s been a dismal year and a half…the biggest thing is these guys brought me an unbelievable Chevy Silverado.”

Saturday marked Enfinger’s eighth career win. Heim came home second, followed by Smith in third, Stewart Friesen fourth and Ross Chastain, who started in the rear of the field after unapproved adjustments before the race, drove up to fifth.



“I think that last caution played a role in that finish there. I think the 23 had the best truck, and a couple of them got wiped out in that big wreck. If we didn’t get that last caution I think we would’ve been in really good shape,” a happy but disappointed Heim explained to Fox Sports.

Nick Sanchez finished sixth. Kyle Busch made contact with Ben Rhodes at the end of the second stage, damaging both trucks. Busch was able to salvage a seventh-place finish.

Jake Garcia, Taylor Gray and Tyler Ankrum rounded out the top 10. Polesitter Christian Eckes was caught up in a multi-truck accident involving Chase Purdy, Matt DiBenedetto, Dean Thompson, and Carson Hocevar.



Trouble on the restart.



Multiple trucks are collected in an incident on lap 79. pic.twitter.com/Yc8aV1wfUA — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) May 7, 2023

Eckes and Purdy made hard contact at the end of the incident, but both drivers were thankfully okay.

Rajah Caruth and Ty Majeski showed plenty of speed early. But a late block by Caruth caused an accident that ended Caruth’s night and heavily damaged Majeski’s truck, which he brought home in 25th, well off the pace. The two were seen talking over the incident peacefully at the end of the race.



Busch won stage one and Ty Majeski captured stage two. ARCA and USAC driver Toni Breidinger had a solid run in her debut, finishing 15th and keeping her No. 1 Toyota clean all race long.

The Craftsman Truck Series returns next weekend at Darlington Raceway. The race will be broadcast on FS1, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR radio at 7:30 p.m. ET.

