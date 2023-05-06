Christian Eckes Wins Pole for Kansas Truck Race

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Christian Eckes outpaced Kyle Busch to nab the pole for Saturday’s (May 6) Craftsman Truck Series race, the Heart of America 200 at Kansas Speedway. Eckes backed up his first-place result from the morning’s practice session to claim his first Craftsman Truck Series pole since 2019.

Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Chase Purdy will roll off third, followed by Eckes’ teammate Jake Garcia in fourth. Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five, the highest-placed Ford.

Rookie sensation Nick Sanchez rolls off in sixth place, with Zane Smith, Tanner Gray, Ty Majeski, and Daniel Dye the rest of the top 10.

2023 Craftsman Truck Series Kansas Starting Lineup

ARCA Menards Series driver and former USAC star Toni Breidinger will make history tonight, when she becomes the first Arab-American woman to start a NASCAR national touring series race. She qualified the No. 1 Tricon Garage Toyota in 24th position.

The Heart of America 200 will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN at 8 p.m. ET.

