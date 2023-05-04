Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, Stephen Stumpf joins the program to dive into the race at Dover Motor Speedway.
Nolen is also joined by NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Parker Kligerman.
Nolen and Kligerman chat about what it’s been like returning to the Xfinity Series full time and if he thinks there is a lack of respect in the Xfinity Series. Additionally, he shares how he stays focused during the grueling season.
Last, but not least, Nolen and Stumpf discuss Kansas Speedway and give our picks for the weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race.
