Parker Kligerman joins the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen.

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Podcast: Parker Kligerman on Being Full Time, Lack of Respect & More

Bryan Nolen and Stephen Stumpf

On this week’s edition of the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, Stephen Stumpf joins the program to dive into the race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Nolen is also joined by NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Parker Kligerman.

Nolen and Kligerman chat about what it’s been like returning to the Xfinity Series full time and if he thinks there is a lack of respect in the Xfinity Series. Additionally, he shares how he stays focused during the grueling season.

Last, but not least, Nolen and Stumpf discuss Kansas Speedway and give our picks for the weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race.

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

Thanksgiving Photo

Stephen Stumpf joined Frontstretch in September 2021 and currently pens the weekly columns 4 Burning Questions and Stat Sheet. He also contributes to Frontstretch with social media, editing and rotating commentary while occasionally serving as an on-site reporter.  A Texas native, Stephen started following NASCAR at age 9.

Follow on Twitter @stephen_stumpf.

