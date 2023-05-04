Matt Kenseth Joining SRX at Eldora

Matt Kenseth will drive in the Camping World SRX Series at Eldora Speedway, SRX announced May 4.

The race will mark Kenseth’s fourth start in the series, which began in 2021.

“The first time I ever raced on dirt was Eldora, it was at Tony [Stewart]’s Prelude to the dream,” Kenseth said in a release. “My background was all asphalt racing and I remember how much fun I had that night, and said if I could go back and do anything different it would have been to race dirt earlier in my career.”

Kenseth appeared in three SRX races in 2022 with a best finish of third twice, coming at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and Sharon Speedway.

“Welcome back to one of the very best short track racers and now a NASCAR Hall of Famer,” SRX CEO Don Hawk added. “Having you back at Eldora was a goal, each race on dirt you got better and better, and perhaps the best is yet to come. Matt’s humble, hungry and smart and were lucky to have him back with SRX this summer.”

Kenseth is the second one-off driver to be added to the Eldora lineup, following Ron Capps. Tony Kanaan will also race at the track as part of his three-race schedule.

The Eldora SRX race will take place Aug. 10 as the fifth race of the six-event season.

