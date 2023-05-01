Blake Bainbridge Moves to GMS As Daniel Dye’s Crew Chief

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Blake Bainbridge has joined GMS Racing to crew chief the No. 43 Chevrolet Silverado for Daniel Dye in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, GMS announced May 1.

Bainbridge moves to GMS from Halmar-Friesen Racing, where he was last on the box for Stewart Friesen‘s No. 52 at Martinsville Speedway.

“I haven’t really known Daniel all that well, but from looking at how well he was able to run in ARCA last year, I can tell that he is hungry to prove himself,” Bainbridge said in a team release. “Having the chance to guide a rookie is something that I’ve thoroughly enjoyed during my career, so working with Daniel is going to be fun. I’m thankful for the opportunity and am ready to make the most out of this season with our No.43 team.”

The shift comes as the No. 43’s prior crew chief, Travis Sharpe, amicably parts ways with the organization.

Bainbridge joins the team with a wealth of experience in motorsports, with a career spanning several decades across several series, including a NASCAR Xfinity Series win in 2004 while on the box for Jamie McMurray.

“We are always looking at the ways we can improve our program and believe that bringing Blake onto the team will do just that,” Tom Ackerman, GMS’ technical director, added. “Blake is well-known in the garage area and has a ton of talent, so he will be a perfect fit for Daniel as he continues to learn the ropes of the Truck Series in his rookie year.

“We are appreciative of everything that Travis has done for our organization in helping build our third truck team and definitely want to wish him the best moving forward in his career.”

Dye currently ranks 21st in points and has a best finish of 16th at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

A replacement for Bainbridge at HFR has not been named.

Fans will be able to see Bainbridge calling the shots for the No. 43 first at the Heart of America 200 at Kansas. The race broadcast will be aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET on May 6.

