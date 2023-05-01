NASCAR was well represented in this past week’s High Limit Racing Series event at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, though the headlines they made were hardly desirable.

The Cup Series regular made headlines Tuesday (April 25) night in an early-race wreck with the High Limit tour at 34, getting involved in a nasty heat-race collision with Conner Morrell.

🚨 @Alex_Bowman and Conner Morrell go for big rides at @34Raceway! Both drivers out of their cars under their own power @HighLimitRacing pic.twitter.com/avR7J4nbfI — FloRacing (@FloRacing) April 26, 2023

The wreck itself was enough to park Bowman for that event, as his team did not have a backup car. But the news got worse the next day when it was announced that Bowman had injured his back and would be out of his Cup ride for several weeks.

As such, Bowman will also miss this Wednesday’s High Limit race at Kokomo Speedway in Indiana; Bowman had declared as a full-time driver for the tour in 2023.

The Truck Series regular got back to racing his Northeast modified Friday night at the Utica-Rome Speedway in New York, coming up one spot short of victory lane in a race named for his late uncle Alex, a former racer who passed in a snowmobile accident in 1996. Friesen’s modified sported his uncle’s No. 68 and a throwback paint scheme for the event.

Rolled up to 2nd place tonight Utica-Rome Speedway in Uncle Alex’s race. Wish we had some more laps! It was an honor to run Alex and Ray’s 68 again! Thanks to everyone for the support!! Halmar Racing Posted by Stewart Friesen on Friday, April 28, 2023

The former Cup Series regular had an unremarkable weekend on the World of Outlaws circuit, failing to qualify for the A-main Friday at Tri-City Speedway in Illinois and finishing 18th in the feature at Tri-State Speedway in Indiana Saturday.

Kahne made headlines off the track in two instances during the week. One, Thursday saw the driver announce that he’d be pulling off the Outlaws tour for a few weeks to deal with unnamed personal issues.

Headed home for a few weeks. I have a lot going on and things to work on. Be back on the road soon. @KKRdirt — Kasey Kahne (@kaseykahne) April 29, 2023

As discussed in This Weekend in Dirt, this does not appear to be an injury-related decision, as Kahne not only raced this weekend but also announced a summer guest appearance with the SRX tour.

The Cup Series regular was the one NASCAR-affiliated driver in the High Limit field at 34 Tuesday night that actually enjoyed a strong showing, finishing third in both his heat race and the A-main feature.

The Cup Series regular contested the High Limit race at 34 on Tuesday night but made nary a whimper, failing to advance from the C-main of the event.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article