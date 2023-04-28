Greg Biffle Running Thunder Road in SRX

Greg Biffle is back in the Superstar Racing Experience.
SRX announced April 2 that Biffle will return to the lineup at Thunder Road International SpeedBowl on July 20, the series’ second race of the season.
This will be Biffle’s third consecutive year competing in SRX and will be his ninth career start in the series. He ran the series full time in 2022, finishing fifth in points.
The recently announced NASCAR top 75 driver has a best finish of second twice in the series, most recently at South Boston Speedway.
“I am so excited to return to the SRX series for a third season,” Biffle said. “What I look forward to the most is getting to compete with 12 of the best drivers in the world and see new racetracks. I can’t wait to experience Thunder Road for the first time.”
Biffle is the third part-timer to be announced to Thunder Road, following Tony Kanaan and Daniel Suarez.
The 19-time NASCAR Cup Series winner will compete at Thunder Road Thursday, July 20 at 9 p.m. ET. Broadcasting will be provided on ESPN and the ESPN app.
About the author
Wyatt Watson has been an avid fan of NASCAR since 2007 at the age of 8. He joined Frontstretch in February 2023 after serving in the United States Navy for five years as an Electronic Technician Navigation working on submarines. Wyatt writes breaking NASCAR news and contributes to columns such as Friday Faceoff and 2-Headed Monster. Wyatt also contributes to Frontstretch's social media and serves as an at-track reporter.
Wyatt Watson can be found on Twitter @WyattGametime
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
This is awesome! Living a mile from Barre, VT’s Thunder Road, this will be a night to remember for area racing fans like myself.