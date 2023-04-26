Toni Breidinger Attempting Truck Debut at Kansas

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Toni Breidinger will attempt her NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway for TRICON Garage, TRICON announced April 26.

Breidinger will drive the team’s part-time No. 1 with sponsorship from Victoria’s Secret.

The event is currently a one-race deal for Breidinger, who competes part time in the ARCA Menards Series.

“When I was younger, I dreamed of being a racecar driver and a Victoria’s Secret model,” Breidinger said in a team release. “I was told I couldn’t do both, but here I am — I’ll be driving the No. 1 Victoria’s Secret Toyota Tundra TRD Pro at Kansas. I’m endlessly grateful to the Victoria’s Secret team for believing in not only me, but women in sports.

“A huge thanks to Toyota Racing Development and TRICON Garage for this opportunity. It’s going to be a learning curve, but I’m ready to soak up every bit of it.”

Breidinger competes for Venturini Motorsports in a limited ARCA schedule, with a best finish of 12th at Talladega Superspeedway so far this year.

In 35 series starts since 2018, she has nine top 10s.

