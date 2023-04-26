Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Dover

From one monster of a track to visit the Monster himself, NASCAR heads to Dover Motor Speedway to see who can tame Miles the Monster.

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series take to the track alongside the ARCA Menards Series East.

Here is who fans can see at the concrete, 1-mile track this weekend.

FOX Sports Booth: 1989 Cup champion and former ESPN broadcaster Rusty Wallace will make his season debut in the FOX Sports booth this weekend for the Cup race. The Hall-of-Famer won three races in a row from 1993-1994 at the Delaware track and currently serves as a lead analyst for MRN Radio.

National Anthem: Baltimore-based group JAGMAC, made up of six siblings, will perform the national anthem prior to the Xfinity race on April 29. The Milford High School Marching Band will also perform “America the Beautiful” prior to the national anthem.

Performing the national anthem for the Cup race is the US Naval Academy Drum & Bugle Corps. The band will also perform a concert outside the track before the race.

Pre-Race Concert: Prior to the Cup race, the Amish Outlaws will perform a pre-race concert at noon.

Special Appearance:

The mascots return to the #MonsterMile!



Make sure to snap a 📸with your favorite mascot before the start of the #Wurth400.#NASCAR75 pic.twitter.com/tnIBhDImK8 — Dover Motor Speedway (@MonsterMile) April 23, 2023

