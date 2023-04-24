Entry List: 2023 Wurth 400

The NASCAR Cup Series’ lone trip to Dover Motor Speedway in 2023 takes place this weekend with the Wurth 400.

The 36 chartered Cup teams are entered for the event, meaning all will race, barring any entry list changes.

Brennan Poole will make his first Cup start of the year, driving Rick Ware Racing’s No. 15. He’s currently full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JD Motorsports.

After moving to Front Row Motorsports’ third car, the No. 36, for Talladega Superspeedway, Todd Gilliland is back in his usual No. 38 for the team.

The Wurth 400 will be contested on Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. ET. FOX Sports 1 will provide TV coverage.

