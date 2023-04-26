On the second episode of Frontstretch Happy Hour, Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins, Michael Massie and Tom Bowles debate whether Ross Chastain is the 2023 version of Dale Earnhardt.

Also discussed is the safety of the Next Gen car after the crash at Talladega Superspeedway between Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece. The guys also create their dream mock trades of drivers from team to team.

Listen on all platforms.

