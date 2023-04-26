Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
On the second episode of Frontstretch Happy Hour, Trey Lyle, Dalton Hopkins, Michael Massie and Tom Bowles debate whether Ross Chastain is the 2023 version of Dale Earnhardt.
Also discussed is the safety of the Next Gen car after the crash at Talladega Superspeedway between Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece. The guys also create their dream mock trades of drivers from team to team.
Listen on all platforms.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.