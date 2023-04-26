Race Weekend Central
Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit on April 02, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

(Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Franz Tost Stepping Down as Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal

Luken Glover

Scuderia AlphaTauri will be making changes to its senior management structure which includes Team Principal Franz Tost stepping down at the end of 2023, the team announced April 26.

Replacing Tost will be Laurent Mekies, who currently serves as sporting director at Ferrari.

He rejoins the team at which he formerly served as both as a race engineer and a chief engineer and head of vehicle performance.

See also
F1 Reveals Sprint Changes for 2023

Tost joined the organization as team principal in 2005 and was a key figure in guiding the team to its first win in the 2008 Italian Grand Prix. He was instrumental is advancing the careers of successful drivers including Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.

Additionally, the team announced that former FIA executive Peter Bayer will become the team’s CEO.

Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries are the team’s current drivers, with one top 10 in 2023.

About the author

image000000

Luken Glover arrived on the Frontstretch scene in 2020. He has been an avid NASCAR fan for the majority of his life, following in the footsteps of his grandfather, who used to help former team owner Junie Donlavey in his garage. Glover covers news for the site and took over "The Underdog House" column in 2021. In addition to being a college junior, his hobbies include volunteering at church, playing basketball and tennis, racing go-karts, and helping at his high school alma mater.

Share this article

guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x