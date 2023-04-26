Franz Tost Stepping Down as Scuderia AlphaTauri Team Principal

Scuderia AlphaTauri will be making changes to its senior management structure which includes Team Principal Franz Tost stepping down at the end of 2023, the team announced April 26.

Replacing Tost will be Laurent Mekies, who currently serves as sporting director at Ferrari.

He rejoins the team at which he formerly served as both as a race engineer and a chief engineer and head of vehicle performance.

Tost joined the organization as team principal in 2005 and was a key figure in guiding the team to its first win in the 2008 Italian Grand Prix. He was instrumental is advancing the careers of successful drivers including Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo.

Additionally, the team announced that former FIA executive Peter Bayer will become the team’s CEO.

Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries are the team’s current drivers, with one top 10 in 2023.

