F1 Reveals Sprint Changes for 2023

Formula 1’s Sprint Saturday format has received some changes for 2023, F1 announced April 25.

Beginning at this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the Saturday event will effectively become a standalone race, with its outcome holding no sway over the eventual Sunday grand prix.

In addition to Azerbaijan, F1 will also hold the Saturday sprint events at Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the US and Sao Paulo.

The 100-km. race on Saturdays will be preceded by a qualifying session called the Sprint Shootout.

On Fridays, F1 will hold a practice session, followed by qualifying that sets the starting lineup for the grand prix.

The previous points setup for the Saturday sprint format remains the same for 2023.

A full rundown of changes can be found at the F1 website.

