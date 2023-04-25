Race Weekend Central
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari SF-23 and the rest of the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 05, 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

F1 Reveals Sprint Changes for 2023

Kevin Rutherford

Formula 1’s Sprint Saturday format has received some changes for 2023, F1 announced April 25.

Beginning at this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the Saturday event will effectively become a standalone race, with its outcome holding no sway over the eventual Sunday grand prix.

In addition to Azerbaijan, F1 will also hold the Saturday sprint events at Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the US and Sao Paulo.

The 100-km. race on Saturdays will be preceded by a qualifying session called the Sprint Shootout.

On Fridays, F1 will hold a practice session, followed by qualifying that sets the starting lineup for the grand prix.

The previous points setup for the Saturday sprint format remains the same for 2023.

A full rundown of changes can be found at the F1 website.

