F1 Reveals Sprint Changes for 2023

Formula 1’s Sprint Saturday format has received some changes for 2023, F1 announced April 25.
Beginning at this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the Saturday event will effectively become a standalone race, with its outcome holding no sway over the eventual Sunday grand prix.
In addition to Azerbaijan, F1 will also hold the Saturday sprint events at Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the US and Sao Paulo.
The 100-km. race on Saturdays will be preceded by a qualifying session called the Sprint Shootout.
On Fridays, F1 will hold a practice session, followed by qualifying that sets the starting lineup for the grand prix.
The previous points setup for the Saturday sprint format remains the same for 2023.
A full rundown of changes can be found at the F1 website.
About the author
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.