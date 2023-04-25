Broadcast Team Announced for 2023 SRX Season

The Camping World SRX Series and new TV partner ESPN announced their broadcast team for the 2023 racing season on April 25.

Allen Bestwick will be back for the third consecutive season as the series play-by-play announcer for all six races this summer and will be joined by lead pit reporter Matt Yocum, also for a third year.

As for driver analysts, there are a few new faces as well as some old ones. Conor Daly makes his return to SRX as the driver analyst for the races at Motor Mile Speedway and Lucas Oil Speedway. Daly joined SRX as a driver analyst for three of the six races in 2022.

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will join the booth as the driver analyst for three of the six races in 2023. Logano, who has some experience as the driver analyst for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, will join the booth for races at Stafford Motor Speedway, Berlin Raceway and Eldora Speedway.

Finally, Darrell Waltrip makes his return to the broadcast booth for the race at Thunder Road International SpeedBowl.

“We are thrilled to be on ESPN for season three of SRX and build off all of the success and growth we have had over the first two seasons” Pam Miller, SRX executive producer, said in a release. “We are really excited about our broadcast team for 2023. We are thrilled to have Allen and Matt back with SRX, and couldn’t be more excited to have Joey Logano in the booth for three races this summer.

“Conor Daly will continue to provide the viewers unique insight given his experiencing racing across both NASCAR and [the NTT] IndyCar [Series]. Lastly, we are enthused to welcome Darrell Waltrip to the series and can’t wait for the fans to experience his passion, knowledge, and love for racing.”.

The 2023 SRX season will be held on six consecutive Thursday nights, all races being aired at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN. Moving from its previous Saturday spot, the series kicks off on Thursday, July 13, at Stafford..

