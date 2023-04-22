Through the Gears: Talladega Preview

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this week’s episode of Through the Gears, Mark Harris recaps his betting day at Martinsville: what we won, what we lost and what we learned.
Then Michael Massie joins the show to dissect the betting landscape at Talladega this weekend and what they expect to see come Sunday. The two go through their favorite prop bets, the guy who they just can’t stop betting at superspeedways, and their favorite outright of the week.
Harris will round out the show by giving out his best bet of the week.
About the author
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen
