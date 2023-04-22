Through the Gears: Talladega Preview

On this week’s episode of Through the Gears, Mark Harris recaps his betting day at Martinsville: what we won, what we lost and what we learned.

Then Michael Massie joins the show to dissect the betting landscape at Talladega this weekend and what they expect to see come Sunday. The two go through their favorite prop bets, the guy who they just can’t stop betting at superspeedways, and their favorite outright of the week.

Harris will round out the show by giving out his best bet of the week.

