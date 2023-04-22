Landen Lewis Wins Pole for ARCA West Race at Kern County

For the second time in his career and the first time in the ARCA Menards West Series, Landen Lewis has won the pole.

The 17-year-old, driving for McGowan Motorsports, won the pole for tonight’s NAPA Auto Parts BlueDef 150 at Kern County Raceway Park, doing so by setting down a lap of 18.708 seconds. Lewis won the 2022 version of the event and will look to defend that title, starting from the front row.

Irwindale Speedway winner Sean Hingorani will start beside Lewis on the front row, as he took his No. 15 Venturini Motorsports Toyota to a lap of 18.747 seconds.

Further back, Tanner Reif will start third for Bill McAnally Racing, sharing the row with veteran Todd Souza, who looks for his first West division win since 2008. The older Reif brother enjoys his best start of 2023, overcoming his previous best of fifth, where he started at Irwindale.

To round out the top five, Irwindale polesitter Trevor Huddleston starts fifth, looking for his first win since 2019. He’ll share row three with Phoenix Raceway winner, Tyler Reif. Both drivers finished inside of the top five at Irwindale, with Reif coming across the line third, and Huddleston in fourth.

Rounding out the top 10 for the start of the race will be Ethan Nascimento, who starts seventh, and Bradley Erickson, who starts eighth. Eric Nascimento starts ninth, and the second of the Lowden-Jackson Motorsports entries, RJ Smotherman, starts 10th.

All 16 cars that were entered in the event took to the track in qualifying.

The green flag of tonight’s Napa Auto Parts BlueDef 150 is scheduled for 11:15 p.m. EST, with coverage coming exclusively on FloRacing, with a subscription to the service needed to watch.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article