Blaine Perkins Taken to Hospital After Multi-Rollover Wreck

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Blaine Perkins was taken to a local hospital after being involved in a violent crash during Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Perkins’ No. 02 barrel rolled down the Talladega Superstretch on the event’s 47th lap, rolling over six times after contact from the rear by Jade Buford in reaction to a spin by Dexter Stacey, who spun to the inside, making hard contact with the inside wall.

The wreck brought out the red flag for 12 minutes as track safety crews cleaned up the damage from the race’s second on-track caution.

A wild crash for Blaine Perkins. A huge hit for Dexter Stacey. Everyone is okay. Wow. https://t.co/Zf7MwyVQaz pic.twitter.com/qZ6K4hh4qo — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 22, 2023

“Just got free and took the air from me and I got sideways,” Stacey said. “I couldn’t cut it back and just hit the wall hard,”

Kaz Grala was also caught up in the incident, with a tire coming off Perkins’ car and hitting the front end of Grala’s machine.

Fox and the series itself reported that Perkins, who got out of the car under his own power, was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

