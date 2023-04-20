Race Weekend Central
Happy Hour: Why Has the 2023 NASCAR Season Been Such a Bummer?

Dalton Hopkins, , Michael Massie and Bryan Nolen

On the debut edition of Frontstretch‘s Happy Hour Podcast, Bryan Nolen, Michael Massie, Dalton Hopkins and host Trey Lyle dive into why the 2023 NASCAR season has been such a bummer so far.

They also discuss Chase Elliott returning to the NASCAR Cup Series after injury and the coverage surrounding it, the Kaulig Racing penalties, as well as Carson Hocevar and his rough driving.

Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.

Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneLT

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

