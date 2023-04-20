On the debut edition of Frontstretch‘s Happy Hour Podcast, Bryan Nolen, Michael Massie, Dalton Hopkins and host Trey Lyle dive into why the 2023 NASCAR season has been such a bummer so far.

They also discuss Chase Elliott returning to the NASCAR Cup Series after injury and the coverage surrounding it, the Kaulig Racing penalties, as well as Carson Hocevar and his rough driving.

