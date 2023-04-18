Final Appeal Overturns Points Penalty Handed to Kaulig Racing’s No. 31 Team

The Final Appeals officer of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel has changed the ruling on the penalty given to Justin Haley and Kaulig Racing following an infraction at Phoenix Raceway in March 11.

The original penalty that was handed out to the No. 31 Kaulig Racing team, as well as all four Hendrick Motorsports cars, included a $100,000 fine (for each car) and a four-race suspension for all five crew chiefs involved. Each team also received a loss of 100 owner’s points, 100 driver’s points, and 10 playoff points.

The penalties issued were L2 penalties for an apparent modification to the hood louvers on the cars.

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel elected to remove all points penalties for the four Hendrick cars back in March, leaving just the fine and suspension for all four crew chiefs. However, earlier this month, they elected to only reduce the 100-point penalty to 75 points for the No. 31 team.

On April 18, that decision was changed, and a final ruling was made to eliminate all points penalties for the No. 31 team due to the results of the Hendrick Motorsports appeal on the same issue. And just like all four Hendrick cars, the four-race suspension and $100,000 fine to Haley’s crew chief Trent Owens were upheld.

