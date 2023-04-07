Through the Gears: Bristol Betting Preview

On this week’s episode of Through the Gears, we recap our betting day at Richmond Raceway: what we won, what we lost and what we learned.

Then we bring in our guest, Bryan Nolen, to break down our thoughts on the odds board, where we may find an edge, and give out a few bets based on what we know before practice and the heat races.

To round out the episode, Mark Harris gives out his best bet of the week.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article