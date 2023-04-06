Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this week’s edition of the podcast, we recap Richmond Raceway and air Part 1 of our interview with Ken Schrader.
Luken Glover chatted with Schrader about his schedule for the upcoming season and if he is planning more than the 96 starts that he did last year, his thoughts on the new car in NASCAR and more.
We will also tease you on what to expect for Part 2, which will air next week.
Finally, Adam Cheek joins Bryan Nolen to recap the intriguing race at Richmond and get you set up for the lone dirt race on the schedule, this upcoming Sunday (April 9) at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track.
About the author
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen
