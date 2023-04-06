On this week’s edition of the podcast, we recap Richmond Raceway and air Part 1 of our interview with Ken Schrader.

Luken Glover chatted with Schrader about his schedule for the upcoming season and if he is planning more than the 96 starts that he did last year, his thoughts on the new car in NASCAR and more.

We will also tease you on what to expect for Part 2, which will air next week.

Finally, Adam Cheek joins Bryan Nolen to recap the intriguing race at Richmond and get you set up for the lone dirt race on the schedule, this upcoming Sunday (April 9) at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track.

Listen here and on your favorite platform.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article