The Pit Straight: 3 Red Flags, What’s Up With That?

After an Australian Grand Prix that nearly as controversial as it was early in the morning, Formula 1 fans may be wondering exactly what the FIA’s thought process was, as it ruled effectively that lap 57 both would and would not count, and then sent the drivers back out for a parade lap under the white flag.

Here to explain that thought process are The Pit Straight hosts Jack Swansey and Alex Gintz, who for what may be the first time, manage to make it all the way through an episode without saying the name “Max Verstappen” more than three times. Instead of mentioning that the two-time World Champion won the race, they discuss the causes of the record-setting three red flags, (four if you count the post-race one for Nico Hulkenberg‘s broken-down Haas) and discuss Carlos Sainz‘s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad race.

Then when trying to decide if F1’s policy of allowing tire changes under red flags is fair, they take a detour through the idea of cultural relativism, evaluating F1, NASCAR, and IndyCar’s red flag procedures.

The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s Formula 1 podcast, released bi-weekly on Tuesdays and is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

