Richmond-nolenpodcast Lori Waran headshot with Frontstretch podcast logo and Bryan Nolen, Jared Haas graphic

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Podcast: Richmond President Lori Waran, Alpha Prime Racing’s Gabe Wood

Bryan Nolen

In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen is joined by Gabe Wood, NASCAR Xfinity Series tire specialist for Alpha Prime Racing.

Also included is an interview Michael Massie conducted with Lori Waran, the president of Richmond Raceway.

Nolen chatted with Wood about how he got his start in NASCAR, what his duties are on race weekend, and how he doesn’t get burnt out through this long season. Wood also expands on why he can’t stand the new Atlanta Motor Speedway and why he thinks they ruined the track.

Massie and Waran chat about her first year as president of Richmond Raceway, what fans should expect this year as well if Richmond is a possible candidate for dirt in the future.

Finally, Tom Bowles joins Nolen to recap the wild and never-ending finish from Circuit of the Americas, as well as preview the upcoming race at Richmond.

Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

