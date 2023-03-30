Podcast: Richmond President Lori Waran, Alpha Prime Racing’s Gabe Wood

In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen is joined by Gabe Wood, NASCAR Xfinity Series tire specialist for Alpha Prime Racing.

Also included is an interview Michael Massie conducted with Lori Waran, the president of Richmond Raceway.

Nolen chatted with Wood about how he got his start in NASCAR, what his duties are on race weekend, and how he doesn’t get burnt out through this long season. Wood also expands on why he can’t stand the new Atlanta Motor Speedway and why he thinks they ruined the track.

Massie and Waran chat about her first year as president of Richmond Raceway, what fans should expect this year as well if Richmond is a possible candidate for dirt in the future.

Finally, Tom Bowles joins Nolen to recap the wild and never-ending finish from Circuit of the Americas, as well as preview the upcoming race at Richmond.

