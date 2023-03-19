Joey Logano led laps numbering in the triple digits and fell back late, but that didn’t stop the No. 22 from rebounding to retake the lead on the final lap at Atlanta Motor Speedway en route to his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the year.

Adam Cheek and Alex Gintz discuss the mostly-underwhelming on-track product in the Peach State, what Logano’s competitors could’ve done differently to keep the dominant Ford at bay and more.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article