Joey Logano led laps numbering in the triple digits and fell back late, but that didn’t stop the No. 22 from rebounding to retake the lead on the final lap at Atlanta Motor Speedway en route to his first NASCAR Cup Series win of the year.
Adam Cheek and Alex Gintz discuss the mostly-underwhelming on-track product in the Peach State, what Logano’s competitors could’ve done differently to keep the dominant Ford at bay and more.
