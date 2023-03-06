Race Weekend Central
#11: Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Express Toyota Camry, #4: Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Rheem Ford Mustang, #99: Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet Camaro, #2: Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang

Stock Car Scoop: What Is Wrong With the Fords?

Bryan Nolen

Sunday’s (March 5) NASCAR Cup Series race featured Hendrick Motorsports domination, with William Byron, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman giving the team a 1-2-3 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

William Byron Holds On With Vegas Win

Host Adam Cheek and Bryan Nolen, the host of The Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, break down Byron’s convincing victory, why the Fords are struggling so much and whether Las Vegas deserve two dates each year.

