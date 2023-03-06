Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Sunday’s (March 5) NASCAR Cup Series race featured Hendrick Motorsports domination, with William Byron, Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman giving the team a 1-2-3 finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Host Adam Cheek and Bryan Nolen, the host of The Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen, break down Byron’s convincing victory, why the Fords are struggling so much and whether Las Vegas deserve two dates each year.
About the author
Bryan Nolen currently goes to the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting at Full Sail. He would like to be involved in some aspect of Motor Sports after he completes school. He hosts a podcast that is on Apple Podcasts and Google Play called Sports Talk with Bryan and TB and lives in Boise, Idaho.
Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen
