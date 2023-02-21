Race Weekend Central
Nyck de Vries - Portrait

Philip Platzer / Red Bull Content Pool

The Pit Straight: The Biggest Move of the F1 Offseason

Jack Swansey

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

With preseason testing in Bahrain just days away, and six out of 10 Formula 1 teams preparing for the new season with a new driver lineup, co-hosts Jack Swansey and Alex Gintz attempt to answer which offseason change will have the most significant impact on the sport.

At Haas F1, Nico Hulkenberg returns to F1 to partner Kevin Magnussen, but is the German’s steady hand what the American outfit needs? Pierre Gasly has traded his AlphaTauri for an Alpine, but will tension with his new rival-turned-teammate Esteban Ocon doom the partnership before it even begins? Is Nyck de Vries the best-kept secret in open-wheel racing? And what’s going on at Ferrari?

See also
Podcast: Conor Daly Talks Daytona 500; Xfinity Series Team Owner Collin Fern

The Pit Straight Formula 1 podcast, released bi-weekly on Tuesdays and available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on Frontstretch.

The 2023 F1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix from the Sakhir International Circuit, March 5th at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN.

About the author

Jack Swansey is an open-wheel racing editor at Frontstretch.com and co-hosts The Pit Straight Podcast, but you can also catch him writing about NASCAR, sports cars, and anything else with four wheels and a motor. Originally from North Carolina and now residing in Los Angeles, he joined the site as Sunday news writer midway through 2022 and is an avid collector (some would say hoarder) of die-cast cars.

Share this article

guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again

0
Comment on this articlex
()
x