The Pit Straight: The Biggest Move of the F1 Offseason

With preseason testing in Bahrain just days away, and six out of 10 Formula 1 teams preparing for the new season with a new driver lineup, co-hosts Jack Swansey and Alex Gintz attempt to answer which offseason change will have the most significant impact on the sport.

At Haas F1, Nico Hulkenberg returns to F1 to partner Kevin Magnussen, but is the German’s steady hand what the American outfit needs? Pierre Gasly has traded his AlphaTauri for an Alpine, but will tension with his new rival-turned-teammate Esteban Ocon doom the partnership before it even begins? Is Nyck de Vries the best-kept secret in open-wheel racing? And what’s going on at Ferrari?

The Pit Straight Formula 1 podcast, released bi-weekly on Tuesdays and available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on Frontstretch.

The 2023 F1 season begins with the Bahrain Grand Prix from the Sakhir International Circuit, March 5th at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN.

