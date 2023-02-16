In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen is back and is joined by Jared Haas and The Money Team Racing’s Conor Daly and the newest owner in the Xfinity Series, Collin Fern.

Nolen talks with Daly about the differences between the Indianapolis 500 and Daytona 500, which race is bigger between the two and what a successful weekend would be for him and his group.

Nolen also chats with Fern about why he decided to become an owner, how it happened, who he talked to and what his goals are coming to the track each and every week.

Last, but not least, Nolen and Haas dive into Media Day from Daytona with audio from Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Bubba Wallace and more, what memories stand out for them from the birthplace of the Great American Race as well as our predictions for the 65th running of the Daytona 500.

