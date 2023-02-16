Eyes on Xfinity: New Faces & Their Places

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns this Saturday (Feb. 18) with the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner 300 at Daytona International Speedway. Who’s new to the series, and where did everybody go?

This list will be comprised of primarily full-time drivers and their teams, with some part-timers mentioned later, and will be sorted by numerical order. Yes, there are big stories coming into the year, but we’ve already covered most of those here at Frontstretch in our many columns.

My goal here is to give you a complete list of the new faces and where they’re at so that you can be more prepared than your friends on race day, because after all, bragging rights are as important as anything else at this point in the year.

No. 00 – Stewart-Haas Racing Ford – Cole Custer

Cole Custer has been full time in the NASCAR Cup Series for the last three years, so the chances are you’ve at least heard of him. However, Custer lost his ride to SHR reserve driver Ryan Preece, and will now be piloting the No. 00 full time for 2023.

While I’m sure Custer will view it differently, it appears that his main role is going to be as a sort of mentor to Riley Herbst, another popular young driver in the SHR development system. Don’t take it from me, though, take it from SHR’s own Tony Stewart.

“Cole Custer has been a part of SHR since 2017 and we’re glad to have him stay with us,” Stewart said. “Cole’s experience will be invaluable to Riley Herbst as he continues his development in the Xfinity Series.”

Stewart openly favored Preece towards the end of last season, which undoubtedly had an affect on Custer’s approach to race day. With a lot less pressure and an impressive Xfinity resume in his own right (10 wins, 75 top 10s), Custer will surely be looking to stake his claim to another Cup ride. After all, one of those 10 wins came last season at Auto Club Speedway.

No. 6 JD Motorsports Chevy – Brennan Poole

Brennan Poole ran three races towards the end of last season for JDM and earned as high as a 14th-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway in his 2023 ride. The Folsom, California, native is replacing Ryan Vargas, who we’ll get to later on.

JDM feels as though it’s in a good place as far as this season’s lineup goes, according to owner Johnny Davis.

“We’re full throttle here and getting ready to go,” Davis said. “Bayley (Currey) and Brennan are signed on and looking forward to chasing races and points next year.”

6 days until #XfinitySeries returns!



Great to have @brennanpoole back in the groove full-time in 2023. pic.twitter.com/6UZgL8nXDV — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) February 12, 2023

Davis also mentioned that the team is actively searching for sponsors and drivers for its No. 0 car for 2023, so expect that to be a point of interest as the season progresses.

No. 07 – SS-Green Light Racing Chevy – Blaine Perkins

Blaine Perkins ran the Craftsman Truck Series full time last year in the No. 9 Silverado for CR7 Motorsports. The 22-year-old Bakersfield, California, native is one of the new faces this season that probably had some fans asking the same question: “who?”

Let me tell you. Perkins ran five races in 2022 for Our Motorsports and earned a highest finish of 10th at Martinsville Speedway during the Dead on Tools 250, part of the Round of Eight. Around California, Perkins has built himself an impressive reputation.

Pre-pandemic, Perkins dominated the local short track scene as he took home track championships at Irwindale Speedway and Kern County Raceway Park. Perkins also took home the California championship in the 2019 Whelen All American Series. For those embedded into the short track scene, you know that’s not easy.

Perkins has shown signs of being a potentially dangerous short track racer, and with several tracks eyeing a reconfiguration, Perkins should be licking his chops and chomping at the bit come next weekend.

It’s all in the details for @BlainePerkins21 as we put finishing touches on a couple cars today…@DAYTONA is only a week away!! pic.twitter.com/W6x53ViY53 — SS GreenLight Racing (@SSGLR0708) February 10, 2023

No. 08 – SS-Green Light Racing Chevy – Gray Gaulding

Gray Gaulding returns to SSGLR for his first full season in the Xfinity Series since 2019. Gaulding also spent that season with SS-Green Light.

Gaulding has put up his best numbers at super speedways with a pair of second-place finishes coming at Talladega Superspeedway and Daytona International Speedway, respectively. Gaulding ran two races last season in Xfinity at Portland International Raceway (36th) and Talladega (21st). Gaulding failed to qualify at last year’s spring Daytona race and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

We also might hear from him very soon here in Eyes on Xfinity, so stay tuned.

No. 9 – JR Motorsports Chevy – Brandon Jones

This is the one I’m most excited for. Brandon Jones grew tired of playing third fiddle at Joe Gibbs Racing, and decided this offseason to jump ship and take his Menards sponsorship with him to JRM.

Jones was involved in a late-season crash last year that saw him dumped by teammate Ty Gibbs. Gibbs would have went on to the championship event without the race win in the situation, but still saw it necessary to race Jones too hard for a meaningless point.

Ty Gibbs WRECKS Brandon Jones to WIN at Martinsville!



Jones is eliminated from the #NASCARPlayoffs. pic.twitter.com/jWpU9LpxCX — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 29, 2022

Gibbs was already locked into the playoffs, and Brandon Jones was about to join him as the lone JGR teammate in the final four. While Gibbs would wind up not needing his help, at the time, this was the dirtiest move of the season, and that’s saying something.

That was the final straw for Brandon Jones, and now, he’s poised for success with a new team that is no stranger to victory lane.

No. 16 – Kaulig Racing Chevy – Chandler Smith

Chandler Smith is replacing AJ Allmendinger in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing as the wily veteran moves back to a full time Cup series schedule.

The Talking Rock, Georgia native was a ringer in the Truck Series this past season, as he brought home three wins during the 2022 season. Smith will be attempting to qualify for the Daytona 500 this upcoming week as well for Kaulig, which will mark his Cup Series debut if he makes the cut.

Smith is one of the more impressive young guns in the field, and with a lot of turnover in Xfinity, opportunities are there for guys like Smith to draw the attention of those at the next level, including his bosses at Kaulig.

.@CSmithDrive is talking to the media after posting P2 so far in the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series test session.



“Fortunate to be at @KauligRacing… It’s easy to have confidence when everyone you work with has confidence in you.” pic.twitter.com/RiD5JaOhw1 — Dylan R. Coyle (@DylanRCoyle) January 30, 2023

No. 18 – Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota – Sammy Smith

Sammy Smith was one of the hottest commodities on the market this past offseason after his impressive performance in the nine Xfinity races he ran last year. Smith finished the season with three top 10s and a highest finishing position of eighth.

2023 is going to be a great year. Thankful for the continued support of @PilotFlyingJ, @TMCTRANS, @PeterbiltGroup, and @ToyotaRacing as we embark on a full-time season in the Xfinity Series. We're building something special, and I cannot wait!#SS23



🎨: @BLACKBEARDltd pic.twitter.com/rkauD3JUB6 — Sammy Smith (@sammysmithSS) February 2, 2023

Last season’s ARCA East champion, Smith has all the momentum in the world behind him going into his rookie season. Smith has all the skills and will be equipped with all the equipment to make sure that the rest of the field sees those rookie stripes on his bumper this season.

“This is an opportunity I have been working towards,” Smith said in a press release. “I can’t wait to get behind the wheel full-time and am looking forward to a great season. I learned a lot in 2022 that will really help me to be competitive and run up front in the Xfinity Series.”

Oh, and for what it’s worth, the TMC Transportation scheme that Smith will be bringing with him is disgustingly gorgeous.

No. 20 – Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota – John Hunter Nemechek

He’s back. John Hunter Nemechek (or NemeTruck, whichever you prefer) will make his return to full time Xfinity Series action in 2023 with JGR and the No. 20 Supra.

Nemechek needs no introduction. He’s showcased his talent at all three major levels of the sport and has been one of the more excitable names on the market over the course of the past few seasons.

The lone Cup Series season that Nemechek has under his belt was rushed, but his quick exit resulted in a setback that has ultimately made for one of the better feel-good stories in NASCAR.

JGR lost most of their Xfinity series rotation last year, but with the addition of the previous two names, JGR might have just reloaded. Nemechek finished as high as second last year with JGR at Richmond Raceway, and will undoubtedly be looking to better that mark in 2023.

No. 25 – AM Racing Ford – Brett Moffitt

AM Racing is new to the full time scene in the Xfinity Series, and I think it’s doing it the right way.

During AM’s first few part time stints, it was with Chevrolet. However, for its full time entrance, they’ve swapped to Ford to ensure a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and the Ford Performance program.

Brett Moffitt is also a smart hire for the startup team, in my opinion. Not only does he have a really sick mustache (like me), but he’s also ran more than 80 races in the Xfinity series alone. Moffitt also boasts a Truck series championship from 2018.

He’s competed at a high level before, and he knows the series well enough at this point to have the right amount of detail orientation. AM could turn some heads this year, and if they do, it will be due in large part to Moffitt’s ability as a wheel man.

No. 26 – Sam Hunt Racing Toyota – Kaz Grala

Back in 2017, it was announced that a young up and comer with a funny name would pilot the No. 24 Ford Xfinity car for JGL Racing. Later on that season, the team would fold, leaving that young driver without a seat. That driver was Kaz Grala.

After 44 starts in the Xfinity Series, Kaz Grala will be competing in his (second) first full time season in 2023 behind the wheel of the No. 26 Supra for Sam Hunt Racing. This also marks the first full time fielding for SHR; a feel-good story all around.

At only 23 years old, Grala still has plenty of time to develop as a driver, and he’s already notched five top-five finishes. A full season behind the wheel will only further that developmental effort.

No. 27 – Jordan Anderson Racing Chevy – Jeb Burton

Jordan Anderson Racing boasts an entirely new driver lineup for full-time competition in 2023. The No. 31 will run again for the team, but Jeb Burton will be piloting the new No. 27 car.

Over the last nine years, Burton has become a consistent figure in the Xfinity Series, but this new endeavor will mark only his third time ever running the full schedule.

Burton’s resume’ boasts one win at Talladega in 2021 with Kaulig Racing and over 30 top 10s in less than 100 races.

No. 28 – RSS Racing Ford – Kyle Sieg

The younger brother of Ryan Sieg, Kyle is taking the family name and team to the track full time on his own in 2023.

To be fair, he ran more than half the races on last year’s schedule, which bodes well for his adaptability to the wear and tear the full-time schedule can have on a driver and a team.

His highest finish was in the No. 38 RSS ride last season in the Wawa 250 at Daytona International Speedway. If he can translate that speed to the start of the season at the same track, he could be a dark horse pick on race day.

We are thrilled to announce that @KyleSieg39 will run the full @XfinityRacing schedule in 2023 in the #28 Ford. A big thanks to all of our marketing partners for making this possible. pic.twitter.com/skDTB3n369 — RSS Racing (@RSS283839) February 1, 2023

No. 31 – Jordan Anderson Racing Chevy – Parker Retzlaff

Joining Jeb Burton in Jordan Anderson Racing’s first year in fielding two cars is Parker Retzlaff. Retzlaff is synonymous with iRacing, and still competes full time in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series for RFK Racing.

The fact that he was born in 2003 is scary to me, mainly because I was born in 2000, and I get told that I’m young for this business every day. All of that aside, Retzlaff is one hell of a pickup for Jordan Anderson. He’s one of the youngest drivers on the circuit and already has an Xfinity top-10 finish under his belt from Richmond last year.

About that time! 👊🏼



We’ll be Daytona bound next week. pic.twitter.com/NZVC3XShB9 — Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport (@JARnascar) February 9, 2023

No. 38 – RSS Racing Ford/No. 19 – Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota – Joe Graf Jr.

Joe Graf Jr. announced in December that he would be departing SS-Green Light, and the New Jersey native quickly found his new home a month later with RSS Racing.

His teammate, Ryan Sieg, was one of the more competitive Fords in the field last season, but with no help, he simply couldn’t draft with the Chevys or Toyotas for any worthwhile amount of time.

Now, with several fast drivers like Graf Jr. hopping in what should be fast Fords, it should open the door for guys like Riley Herbst and Sieg to shine. Graf has never been a career winner, and I don’t expect him to magically flip a switch at RSS, but I don’t see this as a bad move for either party.

For what it’s worth, Graf Jr. will also be piloting one of JGR’s cars in five races this season. If he does flip the switch, I’d bet on it being one of those five weeks.

𝗔𝗗𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗟𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗨𝗣@Joegrafjr will be piloting our @NASCAR_Xfinity No. 19 for ✋ races this year starting @AutoClubSpdwy!#TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/GGGy2uTBA3 — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) February 1, 2023

No. 44 – Alpha Prime Racing Chevy – Jeffrey Earnhardt

Jeffrey Earnhardt has swapped over to the No. 44 Alpha Prime ride for the 2023 season, and is scheduled to run the full season with his ever-faithful ForeverLawn sponsorship.

Though his crew chief has not been officially announced, the Xfinity entry list has Michael Groves with the No. 44 team.

No. 48 – Big Machine Racing – Parker Kligerman

Parker Kligerman joins BMR after one singular start with the team in 2022 at Talladega Superspeedway in the Sparks 300 in which he began ninth and finished sixth.

I, for one, am just happy to see Kligerman leave the microphone in pit lane. Not because he isn’t a fantastic reporter, but his personality and sheer knowledge of the sport make him a person you want to root for.

Big Machine Racing put together some of the best on track looks of the year last season as well. I mean for Christ’s sake, look back at this throwback scheme they handed Tyler Reddick last year.

Xfinity car for Tyler Reddick is a Bobby Allison throwback. pic.twitter.com/jSeez0N2gz — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) May 3, 2022

We know that Kligerman is going to look the part, but will he race it? He hasn’t had much seat time over the last couple of years, but BMR is still adamant that he can get the job done. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have hired him.

No. 78 – BJ McLeod Motorsports Chevy – Anthony Alfredo

The pasta man is back in the Xfinity Series after a full season with Our Motorsports last year that saw the young up and comer finish 15th in the final season standings.

Anthony Alfredo wasn’t able to replicate the success that he had in 2020 with Richard Childress Racing last year, but we can’t act like it was comparable equipment. He still managed four top 10s and now, BJMM is hoping he’ll improve upon that mark.

Also, this dude tweets a lot, so you’re welcome for finding something relevant to the above statements here, dear reader.

No. 99 – BJ McLeod Motorsports Chevy – Garrett Smithley

This is another one that will have those that weren’t too privy to the Xfinity Series in 2019 saying ‘Who?’

Those people are kind of right this time. Garrett Smithley‘s last full time ride was in 2019 with JD Motorsports, and you can’t blame anyone for not picking him up afterwards. His best finish was 12th at Talladega that season.

Last season, Smithley ran four races and never finished higher than 21st. Maybe BJMM will hand him the keys to a rocket ship, but my hopes aren’t high.

That does it for all of our new full-time entrants. If I missed someone, please don’t bother to let me know. Just make fun of me with your friends, and we’ll both agree to move on. We’ll be right back here next week after Daytona weekend, when the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 (which is still the best name for a race this season), wraps up.

