NASCAR to Select 75 Greatest Drivers for Milestone Season

As a part of celebrating its 75th anniversary, NASCAR will produce the 75 Greatest Drivers in NASCAR history.

The listed will be selected by a committee comprised of former drivers, team owners, NASCAR executives, current and former media members and industry personnel.

NASCAR will release the list in spring, with a celebration of the drivers at the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway in May.

“From the incredible races to the unforgettable moments to our larger-than-life stars, there is so much to celebrate during this 75th Anniversary season,” Jim France, NASCAR chairman and CEO, said. “The 50 Greatest Drivers list from our silver anniversary is an anchor program to that era, and an honor each of those athletes holds dear. We look forward to adding 25 new drivers as we recognize the 75 Greatest Drivers by recalling the talents and heroics that made each so remarkable.”

NASCAR released the 50 Greatest Drivers in NASCAR to celebrate its golden anniversary in 1998.

Additionally, voting for the NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024 will be shifted. The nomination process will take place on May 24, while voting day will be Aug. 2.

