Daniel Suarez Signs Multi-Year Agreement With Trackhouse

Daniel Suarez will remain at Trackhouse Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series for the foreseeable future. The team announced Wednesday (Feb. 15) Suarez has signed a multi-year contract extension.

Suarez first joined Trackhouse in 2021, running the No. 99 Chevrolet in the team’s debut season. The organization grew to two cars after it acquired Chip Ganassi Racing’s NASCAR assets and then hired Ross Chastain to compete in the No. 1 car starting in 2022.

Last year, Suarez earned his first Cup victory at Sonoma Raceway, leading to his first Cup playoff appearance at age 30.

“Trackhouse is my home and I am very happy with this announcement,” Suarez said in a team release. “We are building something special on the No. 99 team and at Trackhouse Racing. We can’t wait to get the season started Sunday.”

“Obviously, everyone at Trackhouse Racing is pleased with the performance and professionalism of Daniel both on and off the track,” team owner Justin Marks added.

“Culture has been of prime importance since the idea of Trackhouse existed only on a whiteboard in an office. Daniel has fulfilled every expectation and we look forward to the future. The best is yet to come.”

Trackhouse is the fourth team Suarez has driven for in the Cup Series; he started out at Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017 before switching to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2019. He then joined Gaunt Brothers Racing in 2020.

In addition to his one win, Suarez has 15 top fives and 49 top 10s in 215 career Cup starts.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed; Suarez’s contract had been set to expire following the 2023 season.

