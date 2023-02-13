Rita Goulet Running Full ARCA East Schedule

Rita Goulet will run the balance of the ARCA Menards Series East schedule for Rise Motorsports in 2023, Rise announced Feb. 13.

The news marks a shift from the team’s initial schedule announcement, which had Goulet in five main-series ARCA Menards Series events. Stephen Leicht was announced for five races as well in the team’s No. 31.

The team still plans to run multiple ARCA events aside from the East schedule.

Goulet drove four races in 2022. Her best result came in her debut at Berlin Raceway, where she finished 12th.

