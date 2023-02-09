Jack Wood, Lavar Scott Running Daytona for Rev

Jack Wood and Lavar Scott will run for Rev Racing at Daytona International Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series, Rev announced Feb. 9.

Scott will compete in the No. 2, while Wood will drive the No. 6.

Scott is a one-week replacement for Andres Perez de Lara, who will compete in the No. 2 the rest of the season, sidelined at Daytona due to age requirements.

After that, Scott will compete in a full ARCA Menards Series East schedule for the team.

Wood, meanwhile, will drive seven races for the team in 2023 alongside his part-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Wood’s schedule beyond Daytona was not revealed.

“I’m super excited to return to the ARCA Menards Series this year running a part-time schedule with Rev Racing,” Wood said in a team release. “Getting more seat time will be a great platform for me to continue to learn and grow my skill set. Some weekends I’ll be running both ARCA and Trucks and I’ll be able to apply what I learn in the ARCA race to the truck race. Rev is coming off of a really strong season and I’m looking forward to getting onto the track with them and showing what we got!”

“I am very excited for Daytona and blessed to have the opportunity with Rev Racing and NASCAR Drive for Diversity,” Scott added. “This series is very different from anything I have competed in, but I trust myself, as well as the team who is always ready for a good showing.”

Wood has made nine ARCA starts since 2021, scoring one top five and four top 10s.

