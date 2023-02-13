Conner Jones Debuting in Trucks for ThorSport

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Conner Jones will run a limited NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule in 2023 for ThorSport Racing, ThorSport announced Feb. 13.

He’ll drive the No. 66 beginning at Martinsville Speedway.

His full nine-race schedule can be found here.

“It’s always been my dream to enter into the NASCAR Truck Series,” Jones said in a team release. “I’m thrilled to be signing a multi-year contract with ThorSport Racing. They have a rich history within the Truck Series, along with being proven champions. This will be a great year for me to learn and gain more experience behind the wheel of a NASCAR truck. I know I have a strong team and organization surrounding me.”

Upon qualifying, Jones’ first start of 2023 will also be his debut in the series.

The No. 66 was driven by Ty Majeski in 2022; Majeski moves to the No. 98 for 2023.

Further plans for the No. 66 were not announced.

Jones is also running a part-time schedule in the ARCA Menards Series in 2023 for Venturini Motorsports.

