Chris Hacker Running 5 Truck Races for On Point

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Chris Hacker will compete in five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races for On Point Motorsports in 2023, he announced Feb. 10.

Morgan & Morgan will sponsor Hacker’s five races in the No. 30.

His season kicks off with the team at Daytona International Speedway, followed by races at Atlanta Motor Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and the summer Bristol Motor Speedway event.

“I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with Morgan & Morgan into what will be one of the most exciting years of my racing career,” Hacker said in a release. “My experience overcoming my own birth injury and realizing my dream of being a NASCAR driver would not have been possible without the work of attorneys like those at Morgan & Morgan, and I’m inspired by their dedication to achieving justice for children and families affected by these injuries.”

Hacker made six Truck starts in 2022, one of which came with On Point. His best finish, 17th, was at Atlanta with Reaume Brothers Racing.

He’s the second driver to be announced to On Point’s 2023 lineup, followed by Ryan Vargas.

Share this article