New Xfinity Team FRS Racing Plans Partial Schedule Starting at Richmond

FRS Racing is a newly formed NASCAR Xfinity Series that plans its debut at Richmond Raceway, it announced Feb. 10.

Past Brandonbilt Motorsports employee Collin Fern owns the team. (Editor’s disclosure: Fern wrote multiple articles with Frontstretch in 2019 as a fantasy NASCAR reporter.)

“FRS Racing is the culmination of an entire off-season’s worth of hard work trying to build a brand from scratch,” Fern said in a release. “I am extremely excited for this opportunity, and I cannot thank Jerry Brown and David Clarke [Brandonbilt owners] enough for their visions and belief in me to carry on what they’ve built. I look forward to being on track part-time in 2023, with the hope that we can be full time come the 2024 season.”

The No. 96 Chevrolet will first appear at Richmond, with a driver announcement forthcoming.

Brandonbilt has not yet announced any plans for the 2023 season. It kicked off 2022 with Brandon Brown as its driver but concluded the schedule with a variety of entrants.

