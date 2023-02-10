Race Weekend Central
Filler Image while we look for a featured image

Graphic: Jared Haas

New Xfinity Team FRS Racing Plans Partial Schedule Starting at Richmond

Kevin Rutherford

FRS Racing is a newly formed NASCAR Xfinity Series that plans its debut at Richmond Raceway, it announced Feb. 10.

Past Brandonbilt Motorsports employee Collin Fern owns the team. (Editor’s disclosure: Fern wrote multiple articles with Frontstretch in 2019 as a fantasy NASCAR reporter.)

“FRS Racing is the culmination of an entire off-season’s worth of hard work trying to build a brand from scratch,” Fern said in a release. “I am extremely excited for this opportunity, and I cannot thank Jerry Brown and David Clarke [Brandonbilt owners] enough for their visions and belief in me to carry on what they’ve built. I look forward to being on track part-time in 2023, with the hope that we can be full time come the 2024 season.”

See also
Alex Labbe Running Daytona for DGM

The No. 96 Chevrolet will first appear at Richmond, with a driver announcement forthcoming.

Brandonbilt has not yet announced any plans for the 2023 season. It kicked off 2022 with Brandon Brown as its driver but concluded the schedule with a variety of entrants.

About the author

Frontstretch.com

Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.

Share this article

guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

I’m not interested, don't show this again

0
Comment on this articlex
()
x