Alex Labbe Running Daytona for DGM

Alex Labbe will return to DGM Racing this year for the season-opening NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway, DGM tweeted Feb. 9.

Labbe will drive the No. 36.

Further races for the Canadian were not announced, nor were additional appearances for the No. 36. According to Labbe in a tweet, Daytona is currently his only scheduled event, with more possible.

DGM has already announced two full-time rides in the Nos. 91 (Josh Bilicki will drive at Daytona) and 92 (Josh Williams is running full time).

In 2022, Labbe made 26 starts for DGM, scoring three top 10s.

He has one top five and 13 top 10s in 138 career starts since 2016.

