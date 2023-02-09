Brennan Poole, Macc Team for 6 Races

Brennan Poole will feature Macc Door Systems on his No. 6 for JD Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023, JDM announced Feb. 9.

Poole’s No. 6 will feature Macc colors in six events, starting at Daytona International Speedway next weekend.

“It’s been a few years since I went the distance in the Xfinity Series, and I’m more than ready to buckle in and give it my best shot,” Poole said in a team release. “I know enough about the JD Motorsports operation to know that Johnny Davis, (team owner) and his people always put solid cars on the track. We’ll be more than ready to go when we arrive in Daytona.”

In addition to the race at Daytona, Macc will also be featured on Poole’s No. 6 at the two Las Vegas Motor Speedway events, Talladega Superspeedway, Nashville Superspeedway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

Poole joins JDM full time after competing in a partial Xfinity schedule in 2022. In 10 starts, three of which came with JDM, he earned a best finish of 14th at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In 93 career series starts, he boasts eight top fives and 36 top 10s.

