Natalie Decker Running Part-Time Xfinity, ARCA Schedule for EGM

Natalie Decker will compete in a part-time schedule for Emerling-Gase Motorsports in both the NASCAR Xfinity and ARCA Menards series in 2023, the team announced Feb. 8.

The specific amount of races and the schedule for Decker were not announced.

Decker is the fifth driver to be announced to the team for 2023. CJ McLaughlin and Joey Gase will drive for the team at Daytona International Speedway in the Xfinity Series. Brad Perez has also been announced for a part-time Xfinity schedule, and team owner Patrick Emerling will also compete for the organization.

Decker has made eight Xfinity starts, three of which came in 2022. Her best result, 27th, was at Atlanta Motor Speedway with MBM Motorsports.

Her ARCA start will be her first since 2020, when she appeared in the season opener at Daytona, finishing 26th.

According to a tweet from Decker, more details — including sponsorship — are forthcoming.

