Gray Gaulding, Panini America Partnering for 2023

Gray Gaulding will have Panini America sponsorship on his No. 08 for SS-Green Light Racing during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, the team announced Feb. 8.

The sponsorship, which is for multiple races, kicks off at the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

The other races were not revealed in the release.

“I cannot express how grateful and pumped I am to be back at the track full time with our sponsor partner Panini America along with Bobby Dotter [owner] and all my guys at SS Greenlight,” Gaulding said in a team release. “Jason [Howarth, Panini vp of marketing] and Bobby continue to believe in my ability as a brand ambassador and driver and I do not plan to let them down.

“Since we started this journey together in 2019, I know that I am where I belong and could not ask for a better opportunity. I am confident that we will have an amazing season and will try our hardest to make the [playoffs].”

Added Dotter, “I’m really looking forward to rekindling our relationship this year and picking up where we left off in 2019. It feels like Gray was just making laps in my parking lot in Bandoleros and after partnering with Gray in 2019 and 2020, I think there are still some magical moments ahead in 2023.”

Gaulding returns to the No. 08 in 2023 after running part-time NASCAR schedules starting in 2020. He made two Xfinity starts in 2022.

In 68 career appearances since 2016, Gaulding has two top fives and six top 10s, all of which came with Dotter’s organization.

