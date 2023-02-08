Kris Wright Back With Young’s for 2023

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

After a season away, Kris Wright is back at Young’s Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series for 2023, Young’s announced Feb. 8.

Wright will drive the No. 02, joining Spencer Boyd as the team’s full-time drivers.

“I am really excited to get back in the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series,” Wright said in a team release. “Young’s Motorsports has supported me throughout my NASCAR career. I am excited to have their support once again, under the Young’s Motorsports banner. Let’s get the 2023 season underway.”

Added team principal Tyler Young, “Everyone at Young’s Motorsports is thrilled to welcome Kris back to the team for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. His contagious energy and positive attitude have certainly been missed. Without a doubt, the additional experience he has gained on the track over the past two seasons will certainly be an asset to our program as we look toward a competitive season.”

Wright drove 16 races for the team in 2021, earning a best finish of 12th at Daytona International Speedway.

In 2022, he split time between Niece Motorsports in the Truck Series and Brandonbilt Motorsports in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Young’s has announced three trucks for Daytona, with Boyd in the No. 12 full time and Derek Kraus driving the No. 20.

Share this article